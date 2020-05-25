Ex-NASA Engineer Devises a Way to Stop Squirrels from Finishing up Food, But This Happens

Former NASA and Apple engineer turned YouTuber Mark Rober devised a comprehensive strategy to beat a group of squirrels from ravaging the nuts that he kept for birds in his backyard. To everyone’s surprise, the animals managed to outwit or out-jump the Ninja Warrior-like obstacle course to get their hands on the walnuts.

Famous for tackling science questions and erecting intricate scientific and engineering experiments on his YouTube channel, Rober posted the video of his failed attempt at seeking revenge from the squirrels recently. In the over 20 minutes long video, Rober said that he had thought of spending his quarantine life at his home watching sweet avian creatures feeding from his bird feeder.

But the peace was soon disturbed when a batch of squirrels would attack the feeder and finish up all the food. To teach them a lesson, Rober then created a series of obstacles that had a ladder bridge, trap door, maze, catapult and a lady squirrel doll.

To his absolute dismay, however, the squirrels would either pass through the obstacles or simply jump across them after two or three tries. Rober pointed out in the video that the “parkour masters of the animal kingdom” decided to just jump over the entire ladder bridge as they also realized they could not do it (without much practice that is).

Footage from the first initial days made Rober think that maybe the squirrels would not be able to pass the course. But soon enough, he was proved wrong.

