Ex-NASA Scientist Warns Earth Will Be Too Hot For Humans in a Billion Years

A former scientist of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has claimed that Earth will burn up unless humans steal energy from Jupiter’s orbit. David Holz, a PhD, has also proposed a plan to avoid the destruction of the Blue Planet in 1 billion years. According to him, scientists should use giant asteroids to make the Earth’s orbit bigger so that we “steal" energy from Jupiter’s orbit. The physicist and entrepreneur has further claimed that it will expand the distance of Earth from the Sun and will also help in preserving the planet and human species for “at least" 5 billion more years.

Holz said that this is his “out-of-this-world idea” and it needs a good deal of improvements in various space-related technologies first.

Recently, Holz shared on Twitter the screenshots from a new academic paper. It is published by NASA, University of California, and University of Michigan professors. The paper is titled, “Astronomical engineering: a strategy for modifying planetary orbits".

Earth burns in a billion years when the sun expands. UNLESS we steal energy from Jupiter to gradually expand Earth's orbit! We can *actually* do this by diverting a large asteroid (0.01% the size of the moon) to pass between Earth and Jupiter every 6000(!) years. pic.twitter.com/lidW1ebaoD— David Holz (@DavidSHolz) August 10, 2021

He said around one billion years from now, the Sun will be too hot and the temperature of Earth will increase, making it too vulnerable for humans to survive at its current distance.

Holz, in his tweet, suggested that energy from Jupiter must be stolen to gradually expand Earth’s orbit and the process must be repeated every 6000 years. According to him, it will prevent the Earth from getting close to the Sun again and burning up.

A user asked about the size of the asteroid to make the Earth’s orbit bigger. He suggested that its size should be 130km by 130km by 130km. Holz agreed with him.

Yup that's about right!— David Holz (@DavidSHolz) August 11, 2021

He also responded to one more question about the asteroid.

The paper discusses the resonance issues. Seems okay! We just may need to make sure every asteroid pass helps correct them.— David Holz (@DavidSHolz) August 10, 2021

Earlier in February 2020, he proposed nation-sized solar panels to float high above the atmosphere to block the Sun’s rays to adjust the earth’s temperature manually.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here