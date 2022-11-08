Ex-Twitter Employee Receives 10-year Anniversary Gift Days After Elon Musk Fired Her

Billionaire Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal with Twitter and acquired the microblogging site last month. Ever since, he has introduced many changes, including lay-offs on a large scale, reshuffle of top-level management and charging $8 for the verified blue tick accounts. Musk wants the site to become the world’s most reliable information source.

Now, in an unusual instance, a former Twitter employee received a letter of congratulations from the company for hitting the milestone of ten years with them. However, she received this thoughtful gesture and anniversary gift only a few days after being fired. On November 7, Elaine Filadelfo, a former senior research manager for Twitter’s Consumer Insights division, posted about this on her Twitter account and wrote, “Received a special delivery today!”

got a special delivery today!! pic.twitter.com/Xzc3cmEEfJ — Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) November 7, 2022

In the picture that accompanied the caption, we can see a letter and a wooden block engraved with “#10” to signify that she had hit the 10-year-milestone at Twitter. The content of the letter read, “Happy Twitterversary! Congrats on reaching a huge Tweep milestone. We can’t wait to see all that you accomplish this year. #OneTeam.”

“This is 100p real and not a bit. look at the date on the tracking sticker!” Elaine said in another tweet to bring everyone’s attention to the date on the package’s tracking sticker which was dated November 6, 2022.

After ten years of employment with the organisation, Elaine announced her termination from Twitter on Friday. “End of an era. This is a brutal way to go after 10 years,” read an excerpt from her tweet. In another tweet, she indicated that her entire team was affected by the mass layoffs carried out earlier this month.

This hit my *entire* team. The most brilliant, creative, and kind researchers / analysts you could imagine. You may be hearing from me in coming days/weeks as I figure out what’s next. And you’ll sure as hell be hearing from me to spread the word about these special people. — Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) November 4, 2022

According to many reports, the company laid off over 3,700 individuals on November 4.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here