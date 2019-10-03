Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Excellent Tribute to Bapu': PM Modi Takes to Twitter to Hail 'Fit India' Plog Run

Hailing the participation, PM Modi used the power of social media to influence his followers to participate in the cleanliness programme.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
'Excellent Tribute to Bapu': PM Modi Takes to Twitter to Hail 'Fit India' Plog Run
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led government organised a 'Fit India Plogging Run' across the country. The run is aimed at promoting the combination of picking up litter while jogging, coming after the announcements related to the 'Fit India Movement' and the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share images of people across the nation taking part in the run.

Hailing the participation, Modi used the power of social media to influence his followers to participate in the cleanliness programme.

(with inputs from agencies)

