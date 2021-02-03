Excessive Smoking Turned This Chinese Man's Skin to Yellow. Here's Why

Shocking pictures of a man have surfaced on the internet that might act as a wake-up call for all the chain cigarette smokers. The skin of a man who smoked cigarettes for 30 years turned completely yellow. The 60-year-old man was diagnosed with jaundice after he was taken to a hospital in the Huai'an city of China. Identified with his surname Du, the man hails from Chinese province of Jiangsu. At the hospital, it was found that the 60-year-old man has a tumour that is blocking his bile ducts. This caused a buildup of bilirubin in the body. Bilirubin is a yellow substance secreted by the liver in the body.

When bilirubin in the body increases, it can turn the skin and eyes yellow. The colour is dependent on the concentration of bilirubin in the body. The skin colour of Du, however, turned into a dark shade of yellow which signifies that there was a high concentration of bilirubin in the body.

A malfunction in the liver or the bile ducts causes jaundice. In Du’s case, jaundice was caused because of the presence of a tumour in the pancreas. The size of the tumour was big enough to block the bile ducts. As per a report in The Sun, doctors believed that the growth of the tumour was caused because of his smoking. They also identified that the tumour was malignant. Du underwent an operation for the removal of the tumour which blocked his bile ducts. Post the operation, Du’s skin went back to its regular colour as the amount of bilirubin in the body went back to normal.

Apart from smoking for the last 30 years, the man also consumed alcohol. The report says that after his operation, Du will have to make changes in his lifestyle and quit smoking and drinking to improve his health. He will be going through a prolonged treatment and doctors have suggested that quitting smoking and drinking will improve the chances of a successful treatment.

Several research has found that smoking can cause cancer. In fact, all packets of cigarettes in India come with the same warning. In Du’s case as well, it is believed that excessive smoking caused the tumour to grow. Malignant tumours are cancerous growths and they can move to other parts of the body as well. This is why Du will be given a treatment in order to ensure that the cancerous cells do not affect other parts of his body.