Excited Fan Tweeted Video of Indian Cricketers at Melbourne Restaurant. Now, They're All in Isolation

India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

The action came after the group was spotted dinning at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, violating the protocols given to the players in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The violation came to fore after a fan posted a video clip of the players at the restaurant. He even claimed to have paid the cricketers' bill and that he hugged Pant.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

However, fan Navaldeep Singh later said he did not hug Pant and all social distancing norms were followed.

Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 2, 2021

While Indian fans and cricket enthusiasts were excited and elated to see their favourite players so closely, many raised concerns over bio-bubble and pandemic protocols. The five players were shown sitting indoors in Secret Kitchen Noodles & BBQ restaurant in Melbourne, when the permission is only to eat outdoors. Although players are allowed to eat in restaurants, they should be seated outdoors unlike the Indian cricketers.

India having to drop players for the next test or getting the entire series cancelled because of a random overenthu Twitter guy would be quite a momentous & hilarious start to 2021. pic.twitter.com/SpuWl3tuF6 — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2021

But to many, the turn of events following Singh's excited Twitter thread has only been only hillarious. He innocently posted the video clip on Twitter for his followers, but ended up isolation of five Indian cricketers ahead of match with Australia.