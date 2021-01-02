News18 Logo

buzz

Excited Fan Tweeted Video of Indian Cricketers at Melbourne Restaurant. Now, They're All in Isolation

Screenshot of the video posted by the Indian fan.

Twitter user Navaldeep Singh posted a video of the players in a restaurant and even claimed that he paid for their bill and hugged Rohit Sharma.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

The action came after the group was spotted dinning at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, violating the protocols given to the players in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The violation came to fore after a fan posted a video clip of the players at the restaurant. He even claimed to have paid the cricketers' bill and that he hugged Pant.

However, fan Navaldeep Singh later said he did not hug Pant and all social distancing norms were followed.

While Indian fans and cricket enthusiasts were excited and elated to see their favourite players so closely, many raised concerns over bio-bubble and pandemic protocols. The five players were shown sitting indoors in Secret Kitchen Noodles & BBQ restaurant in Melbourne, when the permission is only to eat outdoors. Although players are allowed to eat in restaurants, they should be seated outdoors unlike the Indian cricketers.

But to many, the turn of events following Singh's excited Twitter thread has only been only hillarious. He innocently posted the video clip on Twitter for his followers, but ended up isolation of five Indian cricketers ahead of match with Australia.


