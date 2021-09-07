EXCLUSIVE: Yohani Shares How 'Manike Mage Hithe' Became Viral Overnight

If you’ve been scrolling Instagram reels anytime recently, you would have heard the song, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ as the background track to many of them. The song has been searched for thousands of time on Indian social media platforms, but the singer behind the viral reel track is a 28-year-old Sri Lankan artist: Yohani. The song which has created a sensation in both Sri Lanka and India has crossed more than 8.7 crore views in just the past 3 months. In an exclusive interview with News18, Yohani spoke about her life and how the song went viral overnight. Here is the edited excerpts from her interview.

How did ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ happen?

It started with a TikTok video. I created the song with just a piano, sitting in front of my phone. It did well, and then - the producer of the song, Chamath Sangeeth of then called me and said, “Do you want to sing the whole song?" We then recorded the song even when the lockdown in Sri Lanka was on. The original song is sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka and the lyrics were written by Dukan ARX.

Did you imagine that the song would go viral and reach 8.2 million in just 2 months?

Absolutely not. We never thought that this would be such a hit. We never planned for it too - We simply did it because we wanted to create the song, and loved doing it. We enjoyed every bit of the project but never anticipated the kind of response that came along with it.

How does it feel now when you see the view count on YouTube, and how the song is now used as the background track for Instagram reels?

“It feels amazing when I see others using the song. My team also showed me the different languages my song has been adapted into. I’m grateful for everyone who helped me, and the reception.

Did you rehearse before shooting the viral song?

Not at all. It was completely unplanned, and I just grooved to the music when I was singing to it. I just went with the flow.

Not everyone could understand the lyrics, but everyone still loved the song. What does this prove?

Music doesn’t have cultures or boundaries. The fact that people who don’t understand the lyrics but still love the song is amazing, and I’m so grateful my music is connecting people.

Where do you see yourself in the next few years?

Music is my life. I would like to come up with my next album, the first 12 songs for which are already ready. I also want to do live performances and music tours - if Covid allows, but that’s the target for the next few years.

How did the love for music start?

I loved music right from when I was much younger. My mother helped me learn the piano, then I got proffesional training for it from a couple of teachers. I love guitar too, but I learnt it by watching YouTube videos. I’m passionate about music, so it all just came together nicely. I want to live my life with music being a constant accompaniment to it.

Did your family background help with your love for music?

My father was in the army. My mother was an air hostess. My father would be away for long periods of time, and my mother loved music, so we’d have it playing a lot growing up. Right from my early childhood, I was fond of Elton John and Spice Girls. My parents always encouraged me to follow my inclination towards music.

How did it feel when Amitabh Bachchan praised you on Twitter?

It was a really funny story. I was asleep, and my manager called me and told me, ‘Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted your song.’ Somehow, my mind didn’t register it and I went back to sleep. Then suddenly when the realization hit me, I woke up and realized who he meant! It was a dream come true - and sometimes I feel as if I’m still dreaming. It’s surreal, but also so humble of him. I hope someday I can perform live in front of him.

Bollywood stars like Parineeti Chopra have also joined in on dancing to your song. How does that feel?

It’s amazing. I’m indebted that so many senior stars have liked my song.

Would you like to visit India?

Yes, we’re lining up small shows in India. I want to go and do a big tour there, and reach out to the people who loved ‘Manike Mage Hithe.’

Does the popularity bring pressure?

It does - it brings immense pressure. To be frank though, I don’t mind if the next song gets 1 view, because for me it’s more important whether I enjoyed the song or not. It’s important how I performed and whether I felt good performing. If I enjoy, that’s enough for me.

