Exemplary Teachers, 'Happy Classrooms' Form Core of Isha Vidhya's Child-centric Education

“Health and education are the core aspects of a nation, because a nation is not land. A nation is made of people. It is time corporates focus on education and health. It should not be seen as charity, but as investment," these chosen words by Sadhguru couldn’t be more true. A major part of India’s rural population is devoid of these basic rights and investing, working on them can work wonders for the nation. It is just with this in mind, Isha Vidhya is an initiative to change the lives of India’s rural poor for the good. Set up in 2006, the schools aim to provide quality education to underprivileged children from the rural parts of the country.

The initiative now has 10 English-medium schools Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh’s rural areas that use exemplary teachers and inventive and practical methods to help children learn pragmatically and thereby instill all-round development. And it was to outline this very progressive initiative that Betzy Stanley, Principal, Isha Vidhya Nagercoil, Vinod Hari, Project Director of Isha Education, Atul Pant, Founder & Trustee, Timeless Lifeskills Foundation and Maa Vidyadevi, Academic Head, Isha Education sat together.

Elaborating on the journey of Isha Vidhya, Vinod Hari shared, “For the first 10 years of Isha Vidhya, we ran like a start-up. Funds were difficult to find, we had difficulty finding, training and retaining teachers to build the infrastructure. Today, we run 10 rural schools. We have 9,330 children and 49% of them are girls. 62% of these children are on full scholarship, the rest pay a very nominal fee,” he added.

Talking about the progressive way of education, Maa Vidyadevi, Academic Head, Isha Education spoke on the concept of ‘Happy Classroom Workshop’.

“We train the teachers on how to teach without using corporal punishment, how to maintain discipline without using harsh language, or humiliating a child."

“The workshop also trains the teachers on how to make the classes more interactive and child-centric so that both children and teachers enjoy the class and it does not become a one-way lecture."

Most of the students come from humble backgrounds and parents often have difficulty funding their wards’ education but there are also those children who belong to well-off families but they are there because their parents understand the elevated way of imparting education in the Isha Vidhya schools, the panellists said.

The four day-business leadership programme ‘Isha Insight’ aimed to empower upcoming and existing entrepreneurs to help them prepare for the next stage of their leadership journey started on Thursday and saw eminent personalities such as Dr RS Sodhi, MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns Amul brand, Dr Pawan Goenka, former MD of Mahindra & Mahindra among others who shared their rich knowledge and understanding of business acumen and positive thinking and ideals to guide the participants of the programme. It was attended by entrepreneurs, CEOs and CxOs from 20 countries across the world.

