Exhausted Ambulance Driver Resting against Tree in Manipur is Face of India's Covid-19 Crisis

As India reels under the distress of coronavirus second wave, the country has been witnessing a massive lack of resources and services. From crematoriums being overcrowded to hospitals running out of beds and medical facilities, India recorded the highest covid deaths of 4,205 on Wednesday. Frontline workers have expressed burnouts and images of their overtired selves often make rounds on social media in heartbreaking captions. In one such recent viral post, an ambulance driver lying exhausted under a tree is drawing netizens attention to the crippling state of the country as covid cases keep rising.

The picture shows a 24-year-old ambulance driver identified as Sangmuan from Manipur’s Churachand district. Sanguman is seen resting wearily against a trunk in a PPE kit. He is engaged as a driver under the CMO Churachandpur and earns Rs 248 per day. However, these men who are constantly on their feet to ferry patients are overworked with zero receipts of incentives.

The post was shared by Sanuman’s friend who wrote, “This is my young friend Sangmuan, 24 yo, after multiple trips. Engaged as ambulance driver under CMO Churachandpur, he earns Rs 248 per day. Putting their lives at risk, with zero extra incentives, frontline workers needs our support (sic)."

This is my young friend Sangmuan, 24 yo, after multiple trips. Engaged as ambulance driver under CMO Churachandpur, he earns Rs 248 per day. Putting their lives at risk, with zero extra incentives, frontline workers needs our support. @NBirenSingh @health_manipur@Vumlunmang pic.twitter.com/TdgqhEJRYr— Golan Naulak (@GolanNaulak) May 7, 2021

The user, identified as Golan Naulak drew people’s attention to a fundraiser started to ‘Support COVID-19 Response+Frontline Workers In Churachandpur, Manipur.’

To support our frontline workers, we have started a campaign on @ketto:https://t.co/e5ZmEGA2IrPS: I don’t own this video.The full video is longer. Can DM. (2/2) — Golan Naulak (@GolanNaulak) May 12, 2021

“To compound the extremely low number of oxygenated and ventilator hospital beds, there is not only an acute funding crunch but also a severe scarcity of those essential medicines mentioned in the ICMR issued Covid treatment and management protocols, and protective equipment for healthcare workers including N95 masks and PPE kits," details the fundraiser.

It further read that the fund raised will go towards, “Supporting frontline workers including setting up a community kitchen to provide hot meals. Mobilizing trained volunteers to assist the health workers in logistics – procurement of and transportation of oxygen cylinders, medical supplies, disposal of bio-medical wastes. Purchasing oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and oximeters to strengthen emergency response and monitoring. Provide safety gear for frontline workers such as N95 masks, PPE kits."

The fund raised through this campaign will be administered by the Churachandpur COVID-19 Response Support Team.

On Monday, Manipur reported 424 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, an official said. There are 4,604 active cases in the state at present, he said. The state has so far reported 35,778 cases and 489 deaths, reported PTI.

