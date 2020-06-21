Expectations vs Reality: Twitter Floods with Memes as Clouds Block Solar Eclipse View

Annular solar eclipse dazzled everyone as the rare of 'ring of fire'was formed in the sky on Sunday. A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year.

The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the true "ring of fire". Unlike in a total eclipse, the moon in an annular, or ring-like, eclipse is unable to completely cover the sun, leaving a thin halo of light at its maximum phase. Such an eclipse happens when the moon is farther away in its elliptical orbit around the Earth, appearing smaller as a result.

However, many sky-gazers were disappointed as the clouds played spoilsport in many cities. This triggered a wave of memes on Twitter where people compared the 'expectations' with 'reality'to express their displeasure. Here are some of the memes:









When i tried to find out SolarEclipse took place. #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/0DvrQhKRN9 — Pragati Giri (@ImPragatiG) June 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, netizens filled the Twitter with memes as many desi families believe in the superstition that prohibits eating during the eclipse time.