'Expensive Chaat': This Twitter User Ate Bhelpuri Packed in Someone's Printed Call Records

A Twitter user, Prerna Lidhoo, shared a photo of herself eating bhelpuri from out of a paper container made out of someone’s itemised call records. As per the photo, the printed call record belongs to one Mr Sandeep Rane and suffice it to say, jokes were made at his expense. The issue at hand is not all that funny, however, since Twitter users deemed it rather telling of the status of “data privacy” in the country. Lidhoo also quipped that Rane should be asked about what really happened there, since she already had his contact number. There were many theories floating around as to what led to this curious turn of events.

Sad and funny at the same time. https://t.co/sSzO9lDshZ — Deepak Mali (@Deepak__mali) June 4, 2022

Question is, why didn’t anyone receive Mr Rane’s phone calls on this day in 2016? He seems to have made a fair few. https://t.co/IlIOw3z7uO — Shouvik Das (@distantvicinity) June 4, 2022

Point No 1)

Date shows that bill is from 2016, in this unlimited wala era no telecom is providing itemized bills Point No 2)

It seems Mr Rane himself has sold this paper in raddi, noone to blame other than Mr Rane https://t.co/8UYHL2ysPI — निलेश (@nileshs03) June 3, 2022

Airtel used to send me same bill with all the phone numbers that I spoke with in the entire month. Same pdf I had to upload on office portal to get mobile reimbursement! https://t.co/wW9O6DFXrI — PraFuL (@pr4ful2) June 3, 2022

What an expensive chaat! https://t.co/L2KZB61Jnt — Karishma Asoodani (@tweettokarishma) June 3, 2022

That’s an itemized phone bill. Most probably Mr. Rane would’ve ordered one from his phone service provider. Wha intrigues me is why is he having all call durations as 0 secs. Is he playing missed call-missed call with someone? https://t.co/unHEO6QRUV — Rohit ♎ (@_IamRPd) June 3, 2022

If you're even a little mindful of your privacy, you'd not even discard the packaging labels containing your name address and phone number, on ecommerce boxes. And then there are people who trash their itemized bills just like that! https://t.co/7T7vDU4KiU — Dogra Wanderer (@DograWanderer) June 3, 2022

No one knows who is to blame in this scenario, but at least the bhelpuri concerned was tasty.

For everyone asking: Yes, the Bhelpuri was very tasty — (@PLidhoo) June 3, 2022

That’s a case of rather expensive chaat and (phone) chats right there.

