Experimental Trial Shows That Electrical Brain Implant Might Treat Severe Depression

From yoga and meditation to medication, doctors and experts have come up with numerous ways to tackle depression. Now in a first, a US woman was successfully treated for depression with an experimental brain implant. Yes, this stunning advanced medical technology has offered hope to those with intractable mental illness. Explaining the functioning of the device in one of its reports, The Guardian informed that it detects patterns of brain activity linked to depression. After spotting the patterns, it automatically interrupts them using tiny pulses of electrical stimulation, which are delivered deep inside the brain.

The 36-year-old patient, Sarah shared that the therapy had returned her to “a life worth living” as she can laugh spontaneously for the first time in five years. Recalling her life before the treatment, Sarah said that “she only noticed what was ugly in the world” and had run out of treatments for her mental illness. Not much promise can be made about the therapy as so far it has been tested on only one patient, but it would only be suitable for those with severe illness.

This experimental brain implant is the first demonstration that the brain activity underlying the symptoms of mental illness can be detected and also be nudged back into a healthy state, even in a patient who has been ill for years. Assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Katherine Scangos, who led the project, admitted that never before they were able to do this kind of personalised therapy in psychiatry. She stated that success in itself is an incredible advancement in our knowledge of brain function.

The device used to treat Sarah costs about $35,000 (Rs. 2,608,054) and is ideally an adapted version of NeuroPace RNS System, which is normally used to treat epilepsy. The UCSF team has already enrolled two more patients and is looking forward to recruiting nine more to assess whether the technique can be widely practiced.

