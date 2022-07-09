Expert 'GeoGuessr' Can Tell a Country Just by Looking at Trees or Roads on Google Maps

Imagine looking at a nondescript stretch of land on Google Maps’ Street View and being able to guess just where you are with nothing to go off of but that information. Sound like a superpower? Well, the more you know. GeoGuessrs are a growing community of people with precisely this skill. As per a New York Times report, you are shown any part of the world on Google Maps’ Street View and have to guess where the place is; the closer your guess goes, the more points you earn in the GeoGuessr game.

YouTuber Ludwig decided to spice it up when he teamed up with expert GeoGuessr, 23-year-old Trevor Rainbolt. Ludwig blindfolded Rainbolt while he (Ludwig) watched the location on Street View and gave Rainbolt clues. Rainbolt had to guess where the place was based just on those clues.

“This is great content because Lud’s clues make it seem like he’s also blind [sic],” a viewer commented. “The guy is an absolute mad lad – he can detect countries based on poles and flowers, very poggers,” wrote another. Another quipped:

“spawns on random empty bridge surrounded by trees

Me: “Where tf…. [sic]”

Rainbolt: “I’m so dumb, we’re in Malaysia. Should’ve gotten that sooner”

Me: Pfft yea obviously bro. Everyone knows that’s Malaysia duh.”

It’s no big deal for Rainbolt. He can pull feats like this just by looking at the dirt in a location.

He can do it in 0.1 second and going off of pixelated and half-images.

guessing where i am on google maps in 0.1s but using half the image and it’s pixelated (insane guess) pic.twitter.com/xKXSnD5NG1 — rainbolt (@georainbolt) June 21, 2022

He can casually memorise the craters on the moon, by the way.

that time i memorized the craters on the moon for a tiktok pic.twitter.com/Ke2GPzfhDT — rainbolt (@georainbolt) June 14, 2022

“I don’t think I’m some genius. It’s like a magician. To the magician, the trick is easy, but to everyone else, it’s a lot harder,” Rainbolt humbly told New York Times. Believe it or not, Rainbolt is not the top GeoGuessr in the world. A Dutch teenager called GeoStique or a French player who goes by Blinky are the usual contenders for the top spot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.