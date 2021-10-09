Experts Warn People Against Swallowing Protein Powder Dry, But Trend Continues

Fitness has become an important part of everyone’s life. The youngsters, in particular, like to take care of their health by going to the gym. However, alongside exercises, they also start taking supplements. And not all supplements are healthy. Protein powder is also one of them. And now, a trend related to this protein powder is becoming pretty common on social media these days. As part of the trend, people are swallowing dry protein powder.

The videos made on this trend are being watched by thousands of viewers. Doctors have clearly warned that the trend of swallowing dry protein is dangerous and may lead to epilepsy and heart attack. Doctors have advised parents to keep an eye on their children and also asked them to stop them from jumping on the bandwagon. It takes a lot of effort to mix the protein powder in water. So now the youth are directly putting it dry in their mouth and are drinking water to swallow it. This video of dry scooping is attracting lakhs of people. People are now filling their mouths with dry protein powder and are taking it in with the help of water, energy drink or alcohol.

As per health experts, this can be extremely dangerous and can cause a heart attack or an attack of epilepsy. Nelson Chow of the Princeton University of America has also researched it. He said the trend was dangerous as the powder can get stuck in a person’s throat and may even kill him. It can even get stuck in a person’s stomach and harm their intestine. Several videos of this trend have been shared on social media. The youth continues to follow it despite the warning.

