Explosion at Gender Reveal Party Sets off Earthquake-like Tremors in UK

Gender reveal parties are the newest craze and fun occasions wherein expectant parents announce the sex of their child. But recently an explosion at one such party held in New Hampshire, England, rattled the town and set off earthquake like tremors across the area.

Kingston police received reports of a loud explosion near New Hampshire on Tuesday evening, NBC 10 reported. The residents of the nearby towns reported a mysterious earthquake which shook the houses and damaged properties too.

The whole incident baffled the local residents and police as no earthquake was reported around that time.

When the police investigated the incident they found a family had celebrated a gender reveal party. The party was held in Torromeo quarry. As the place is known for firearm practice, the family found it suitable for lighting the explosives, the police revealed.

According to the police officials the family used 80 pounds of explosives to make the blast. The explosives mainly consisted of Tannerite which is typically sold over for firearms practice.

Though, no injuries have been reported, residents revealed how frightening it was. One of the residents said, “It knocked pictures off our walls … I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme.” While another said, “We heard this God-awful blast”, local media reported.

The police said they had seen the video of the gender reveal party and could confirm that it was a boy. But they are further investigating the matter to find the person who bought and detonated the explosives as he has not been identified yet.

As people are going to theextreme with their penchant for gender reveal party. The US police recently urged the people to not turn their parties to a family tragedy. They posted a picture with a message on Twitter and asked people to leave fireworks and other explosives to the professionals.

