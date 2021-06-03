Extinct Shark? TikTok Video of Megalodon Spotted in Massachusetts Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

A huge shark was caught on camera as it circled around a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The gargantuan shark was filmed off the coast of Massachusetts and the video has created a stir on social media. The TikTok video was made by a marine biodiversity student and musician Alex Albrecht from more than 100 miles off of the coast near Woods Hole.

The clip showcases the shark swimming slowly in a circle near the upper surface of the water, while many were heard screaming in fear. Some people rushed to the side of the boat to get a glimpse of the mighty animal. “Oh my god" and “Woah” were the most common reactions from people on the ship.

Soon after the video became viral on social media, many were guessing the species of the shark. Initially, people claimed that it might be a megalodon. Megalodon, now extinct, was a popular shark known as it was the largest ever to exist on Earth. Scientists revealed that megalodon ranged between 50 and 59 feet in length, while some claim that the species could have been around 80 feet long. They disappeared around 3.6 million years ago.

But recently, a coelacanth — another prehistoric fish -was caught off Madagascar, raising speculations of finding a megalodon.

Some people have identified the might creature as a basking shark. They are giant yet harmless, non-aggressive fishes, and can grow up to 26 feet in length. Basking sharks feed on zooplankton which they catch them with their mouth open. These giants can be spotted from May to September, around the southwest of Isle of Man, west coast of Scotland, southwest of England, and Wales.

These sharks are endangered species and are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Albrecht’s TikTok video has received more than 36 million views, leaving viewers both awestruck and terrified.

