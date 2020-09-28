Extraordinary Image of Shark in Heart-shaped School of Fish Wins Top Prize at Drone Photo Awards 2020

Photography is the art of capturing light with a camera, usually via a digital sensor or film, to create an image. With the right camera equipment, you can even photograph wavelengths of light invisible to the human eye, including UV, infrared, and radio.

Photography is the art, application and practice of creating durable image by recording light either chemically on a light-sensitive material such as photographic film or digitally by means of an image sensor. Ever since the first photograph captured by Joesepth Nicephore Niepce in 1826, of a building roof lit by the sun, photography has come a long way. From the Daguerreotype – first commercial photographic material in 1839, to Eastman Kodak’s “Kodachrome” film in the 1930s, photography steadily started becoming popular and accessible to the masses. Photography since then has helped us capture and record numerous milestones in everyday life. From weddings, wars, elections to many other important events in history have been captured for eternity.

With its current form in digital sensors, photography has not only become easily viable, but also has created many streams of employment with its users. The inclusion of lenses into phones, drones, satellites etc has given us a bird’s eye view to be in awe and closely engage with our planet’s beautiful biodiversity and landscape.

One such image captured by Australian photographer Jim Picot showing a shark in a heart-shaped school of fish has bagged the top prize in the aerial category of Drone Photo Awards this year, announced on September 21. Titled “Love Heart of Nature,” Jim’s aerial category entry was chosen over thousands of entries in nine categories – including nature, sports and urban architecture from as many as 126 countries.

The creators of the awards described the event as one of its kind, claiming ‘the images that capture the beauty of the world seen from the skies’. ‘The exhibition represents the only group show held in Italy on ’aerial photography,’ it added.

The photography award, part of the Siena Awards Festival in Italy, will run from October 24 to November 29, 2020.

Check out the full list of winners on the Drone Photo Awards 2020 Gallery.