Extreme Adventure Sport? High-Altitude Bridge in China is Not For Faint-hearted

In these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic when people are locked up in their houses, the desire to go on a vacation and try out various adventurous things is a dream for many. But we still need to hold our horses tight till things get back to normal. However, the internet is loaded with extremely dangerous and thrilling sports videos which might keep the adrenaline seekers engaged and motivated. A thrill-seeker can watch such videos on YouTube and tick mark the things they would want to try in a post COVID world. Tik Tok shared a video of a perfect obstacle course that is deadly and will indeed give viewers an adrenaline rush. Thrill-seekers are in love with the video while it is also triggering anxiety in some. The video on Tik Tok shows a particular obstacle course in China that takes the fear of acrobats to the next level.

Dangling from great heights might seem a regular and easy stunt for professionals and adventure sports trainers, but crossing this course is deadly.

The short montage of videos features people suspended over cliffs with a harness as they step on metal bars, which is the route to cover the gap between the crisscross bridge. Video shared on TikTok has been viewed a million times and was later shared on YouTube. While many expressed their desire to try out similar stunts, some believed it was way too dangerous.

Obstacle courses like one in the popular video are witnessing popularity in China. Earlier this year, a bridge in the Zhejiang province of China bewildered people and made them think that it is not real. The Ruyi glass bridge that stands 140 meters above the ground is popularly known as the ‘bending’ bridge, courtesy of its looks. Unveiled in 2017, the bridge was opened for locals in 2020. And for the past year, it has proved to be a big hit amongst them as well as the tourists who come to the country.

