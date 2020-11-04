Extremely Rare and Endangered Black Tiger Caught on Camera in Odisha

An extremely rare black tiger has been spotted in Odisha. The formal name of the tiger is Melanistic Tiger. This rare animal is only available in Odisha and if experts are to be believed then there are only seven to eight of them that are left in the entire state.

As per a report published in The Daily Mail, the photographs have been clicked by amateur photographer and wildlife enthusiast Soumen Bajpayee. The photos were taken in Eastern Odisha.

The black stripes on the tiger are because of a genetic defect. With this defect the animal has thick black stripes, with little space between them. According to the 2018 Tiger Census Report the number of black striped tigers has decreased drastically. However, it is worth mentioning that 70 percent of the world’s black tiger population is in Odisha. Out of the total population most of them can be found in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. The first black striped tiger was reported in 2007 in the said reserve.

Dr Bivash Pandav, a wildlife expert and scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India in the past had asserted that the black striped tigers are 'unique' in the world. He said, “There are only seven to eight of them left in Odisha. These black tigers are unique because of the genetic constitution.”

According to Dr Bishav this black stripe is a result of interbreeding. He also mentioned that these types of tigers are smaller than the usual tigers. He also revealed that the first of their kind was spotted in 1990 in India.

Revealing the reason behind the tigers staying in Odisha only, the wildlife expert and scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, mentioned that there are a lot of forests and varied habitats as a result the tigers do not feel the need to move from the place.