'Extremely Rare' Single Pringle Crisp is on Sale For Rs 1.9 lakh on eBay

A singular Pringles crisp is up for sale on eBay for reportedly a whopping £2,000, or roughly Rs 1.9 lakh. It is common for people to be munching on a bag of chips and find an oddly shaped chip. But sometimes, these odd shapes are so rare that people end up auctioning them on the internet. And that’s what this user did too. He auctioned his folded, sour cream and onion flavoured Pringle on eBay tagging it as “extremely rare.” The postage details of the user sharing the advertisement revealed that the chip was found in a pringle can in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. While one can buy a can of Pringles can for just a few hundred rupees, an asking price of around Rs 1.9 lakh for just one Pringle does sound outright bizarre.

It turns out that even the seller knew that some people would have a hard time paying the amount. As a result, the seller has also provided a finance option where a buyer can pay the whole amount in installments of two years, in which case, the total amount will jump up to Rs 2.15 lakh for the folded chip.

However, as per a report by The Mirror, the seller might be overpricing his “treasure” since the folded pringle is not as rare as the seller thinks. A buyer from England itself, in Redditch, is offering not one, but two folded pringle crisps for just £50, or roughly Rs 4,700. Another seller located in Manchester is offering his folded Pringles crisps for the same price with a delivery charge of £15 ( approx Rs 1,400)

Such incidents have surfaced in the past, too, with some mind-boggling price tags. For instance, last year, an Australian girl found a puffed-up Dorito, which garnered an auction price of $20,000 ( around Rs 15 lakh).

