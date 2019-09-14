Extremely Rare: Woman Cracks Open Egg to Make Cake, Finds Four Separate Yolks

The odds of getting four yolks in a single egg are one in 11 billion, and one UK woman just cracked it.

Diane Olver, a 74-year-old mom, had an unusual day when she cracked open an egg to find four separate yolks inside. She found the egg yolks when she was in a process to prepare a fruitcake for her son Nik and his partner Kim, both 39.

When she took a large egg from a pack of six which she bought from Morrison’s, she was amazed to find four small yolks fall out into a small cup. Diane said that she was ‘absolutely flabbergasted’ at the half-inch yolks.

“Each of them was smaller than my thumbnail, and I could presumably perhaps not wait to issue my son and his companion that afternoon,” she described. To surprise her son, she decided not to use the eggs for her cake, and rather kept them in the fridge. She added that when both Kim and Nik arrived at her Lydiate, Merseyside home later that afternoon, they both ‘couldn’t believe their eyes’.

She talked about her day, saying, “I was baking a fruitcake based off an old family recipe. Everything was going like clockwork, with no reason to suspect anything unusual might happen that day. I’d beat the sugar and butter, and cracked open the egg into a separate cup, so as to make sure they hadn’t gone off. I was absolutely flabbergasted to see four tiny half-inch yolks fall out.”

She concluded, “The fruitcake was very tasty.”

According to the British Egg Files Service, the percentages of discovering a quadruple-yolker are 11 billion to one. In July this year, a mother Emma Henry claimed that she came across 14 double-yolked eggs in three cartons from Tesco.

