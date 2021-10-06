Eye Of The Storm: Sailing Drone Gives Brand New View Of Devastating Hurricane Sam

The word drone automatically creates an image of an unmanned flying object. However, drones are not always airborne. Saildrone, a company that has created special drones that sail and cover the farthest points of the Pacific Ocean, is revolutionizing the process of tackling climate issues. Recently, Saildrone released footage of what it looks like inside the eye of a hurricane. And the hurricane under consideration is not a regular one but a category 4 (out of a total 5) hurricane, called Hurricane Sam.

Saildrone, in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), sent an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) to analyze the process of formation of such a devastating hurricane. The drone christened as SD1045 sailed across the speedy swirly winds (touching 200kmph) of Hurricane Sam and recorded the formation of the monstrous calamity.

NOAA shared the footage sent by SD1045 on their official Twitter handle. In the caption, they wrote, “In a world first, a @saildrone has captured video from inside a hurricane.” The footage since shared has been viewed by more than 2.5 lakh users. “The Saildrone battled Hurricane #Sam’s 50ft. waves and collected critical data to give us a brand-new view of one of earth’s most destructive forces,” they added.

Watch the hazy and horrifying visuals of the eye of the storm here:

In a world first, a @saildrone has captured video from inside a hurricane.The Saildrone battled Hurricane #Sam's 50-ft waves and 120+ mph winds to collect critical scientific data and give us a brand new view of one of earth’s most destructive forces. https://t.co/vWHJUo1y2r pic.twitter.com/gO22wBhua2 — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) September 30, 2021

The video is evidence of the advancements regarding the battle against climate change. With Saildrone collecting crucial data about the dynamics of water bodies, researchers can map out methods to fight and curb the effects of climate change.

“Saildrone is going where no research vessel has ever ventured, sailing right into the eye of the hurricane, gathering data that will transform our understanding of these powerful storms,” Richard Jenkins, CEO and founder, Saildrone, said in a press release.

Split-screen view of SD 1045's onboard video camera and the Saildrone Mission Portal showing its location as it approaches the eye #HurricaneSam. Wind speeds reached 125 mph! @NOAAResearchMore pictures, videos & background about this important mission: https://t.co/yJnVMRRMON pic.twitter.com/Db3pMUYG5V — Saildrone, Inc. (@saildrone) October 4, 2021

“Using data collected by these USVs, our forecast abilities around rapid intensification and formation of hurricanes will improve,” said Greg Foltz, NOAA scientist.

