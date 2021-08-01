Eye Patches on Pirates, World War II Pilots: Stereotype, Truth and Science Behind It

As soon as you hear the word Pirate and manage to imagine someone other than Captain Jack Sparrow, there is a high chance that you are imagining someone with an eyepatch on one of their eyes. Truth be told, you cannot be blamed. Eyepatch-wearing pirate is a stereotype created by popular fiction. However, it does not mean that pirates necessarily did not wear eyepatches. In fact, one of the most successful pirates of the Arabian Gulf, Rahmah ibn Jabir al-Jalhami actually wore an eyepatch, after he lost an eye in a battle.

Interestingly, there is a scientific reason behind why pirates were associated with eyepatches. It is less because of losing an eye and more because of a special technique. So much so, that even the US Navy used this technique in World War II. The reason behind choosing to keep an eye covered despite the eye being totally well is to keep the eye adjusted to the darkness.

The human eye primarily contains two types of optical sensors, also called photoreceptors — cones and rods. Cones help us see when there is plenty of light. They also detect colour and details in the images. On the other hand, rods are built for working in low-light. When we go into darkness, our eyes shift to rods, and these sensors gather as much light as possible and also take the help of an expanded eye lens. They allow us to see shapes and information critical to survival while details are not clear.

Now, when we move from light to dark, our eyes switch from cones to rods. According to Mark Fairchild, a professor of colour science at New York’s Rochester Institute of Technology, to perfectly switch from cones to rods, our eyes may take about 20 minutes. For someone who is fighting in the ocean, 20 minutes is more than enough time to get killed in the case of an attack. In that case, fighters came up with the technique of covering one eye. Using the trick, the eye patch wearers managed to keep an eye calibrated for dark while the other eye helped them do their usual work in the sunlight. In case of an attack in the dark, they could easily remove the eyepatch and jump the time gap, though just for one eye. However, despite being plausible, this is still considered highly unlikely as using just one eye would cause loss of depth perception, which could potentially be more dangerous than slow adjusting to the darkness.

RELATED STORIES null

Still, research suggests that this method was also used by aircraft pilots to fight the disparity of light between outside the windshield and inside the aircraft when they were flying over brightly lit cities. During the second world war, military pilots used lead-lined and gold-lined eye patches to protect their eyes from laser weapon attacks or nuclear blasts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here