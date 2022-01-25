'Eyes on Target': MS Dhoni Giving Life Lessons in This Viral Ad Took a Year to Make

MS Dhoni is back. Excited, already? We just you must hold on to that. Yes, he is back. But not behind the wickets. He has been featured in a commercial. Titled Lesson No. 7, the clip is a metaphorical representation of the life journey of the former India skipper. The film opens to a meteor-ball crashing in the direction of the Earth. The scene then cuts to a fast-approaching train that a solitary figure attempts to beat. Dhoni, who is standing at the crossroads of his life, tries to defeat the train rushing at a high speed towards him. In his pursuit to chase the meteor shower, the cricket legend encounters numerous obstacles.

The film portrays how Dhoni tackled and surpassed several hurdles to eventually emerge victorious. A determined Dhoni starts sprinting, crashing through one wall after another to achieve his target. The train is a representation of fear/shackles while the walls denote milestones in the journey. At one point, we see Dhoni kick a wall to see the rest behind it fall like dominoes. He climbs at the top and keeps running consistently to cross all the hurdles. The film ends with Dhoni catching the meteor ball as the chasing train dissipates and crumbles into dust. The video accurately epitomizes his victory over all odds.

With use of CGI and high quality production to create the film the ad is an outcome of over 200 people’s brain and effort. More than 40 artists from across Argentina, Portugal and US contributed over three months of VFX work. In all, Lesson No 7 took almost one year to make. Gaurav Munjal, founder of one of India’s premier online learning apps, Unacademy, tweeted, “Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date.”

The narrative and rendering style of Unacademy’s Lesson No. 7 gave viewers goosebumps. Cricket greats and other distinguished personalities have been singing praises as they collect an inspiring lesson from Dhoni himself. Sachin Tendulkar wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “The kind of Monday motivation I needed.”

“Kudos Unacademy for echoing a message that reflects my experience. A fantastic film for the youth,”wrote MC Mary Kom.

Here are a few more glorious reviews on Twitter:

Creative agency Mullenlowe Lintas has conceptualised the film. With the help of this campaign, the Bengaluru-based education platform drives a message to convey that one can overcome all barriers in life by the virtue of perseverance and persistence. Karan Shroff, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at Unacademy wrote on LinkedIn, “The journey towards greatness is laid with multiple challenges! But the mindset to keep your eyes on the target and to break every barrier with perseverance is what makes a difference!”

Dhoni was reportedly roped in by Unacademy as their brand ambassador in August last year.

