'FAANG Shaadi' Lets You Find Top Techies as Your Future Partner But There's a Tiny Bug

‘IIT IIM Shaadi’ was apparently not the peak, everyone. Now, there’s FAANG Shaadi. What the ‘faang’ is that, you ask? FAANG stands for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google and FAANG Shaadi claims to be a matrimonial platform specifically for people working for these tech giants. If you thought the hotly debated IIT IIM website’s tagline - “Alma mater matters"- was unbeatable where ludicrousness is concerned, we present to you the FAANG Shaadi tagline: “Finding your soulmate among the top tech companies, because you deserve no less." The website says it contains validated profiles - meaning they have undergone a “FizzBuzz test and are Linkedin-verified for current or past experience in a top tech company"- and it operates through “AI-powered matchmaking". It claims to also let you filter for the basic qualities you look for in a partner- you know, like YoE (years of experience), CTC (compensation), stocks vested, LeetCode rank. If that’s not enough, you can also purportedly filter exclusively for L5 and above.

About to go touch some grass because the end is near? You might want to wait because there’s still some hope left for humanity. FAANG Shaadi is just an April Fool’s prank. If you could refrain from yeeting out of the website and make it to the Disclaimer section, it reads: “Voila! We love a good, elaborate April Fool’s joke. Wait, did you think we were actually serious? We love coders and helping them grow but matchmaking isn’t something we are venturing out into, just yet. But who knows what the future holds!"

With the recent debacle with IIT IIM Shaadi, FAANG Shaadi got many Twitter users fooled even as they questioned themselves on if it could be a joke. After all, you never know in India.

We don’t blame the ones who fell for it. After all, IIT IIM Shaadi.com is very real. The founder of the ‘IIT IIM Shaadi’ website has been getting trolled on social media for launching the matrimony platform that specifically serves to help people find partners who graduated from the “top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design & many more)".

