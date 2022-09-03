Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Has Twitter Bringing Out the Popcorn Once More

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 dropped on Netflix and also surprised viewers with a cross-over no one saw coming. In came Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking, there to find a partner for Seema Sajdeh, who recently got divorced from Sohail Khan. Apart from explaining why they divorced, Seema also said that she might like women, before adding that she was joking. Maheep Kapoor revealed that husband Sanjay Kapoor had once cheated on her.

The season, predictably, contains plenty of fodder for Twitter to have a field day. Gauri Khan’s cameo got much love from Twitterati.

I’m in my room it’s bloody dark and binge watching 4 rich aunties just talk and cry abt getting hit by a grape #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/ENqe2poifc — rubuuu (@rubu_is) September 2, 2022

It's Finally here…the long awaited fantastical fiction show about strange, mythical creatures from a different world and the grand, earth shattering struggles they face But enough about #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

Season 2 … https://t.co/JUjxBcWB0M — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) September 2, 2022

Just done with furst episode of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives . I knew it from before that i am lowkey going to like it Best line "what about the plastic in three of your faces " And only sane person appears to be is Seema ️ (IDK WHY AM I DOING THIS COMMENTARY) — Hardik Shah (@hardikshah9719) September 2, 2022

How have these people lived their whole life in mumbai claims to be big bollywood buffs and still act like they don’t know how to speak hindi

Kisse fudde bna rhe ho#FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives — gangsta⚡️ (@its_zaalima) September 2, 2022

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives features Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah, and Karan Johar have cameos.

