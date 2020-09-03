Face Masks, No Kissing, Minimal Contact: Experts Offer Tips for Safe Sex in Times of Covid-19

"Sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for Covid-19," Theresa Tam said in a statement.

"The lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone," she added.

But those having sex with a partner who is at risk or from outside their household should be "skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness (and) consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth."

Tam said people should also limit their consumption of alcohol or "other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decision."

She noted that there is a "very low likelihood" of transmission of the new coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. But she still urged condom use.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose on Wednesday to 129,705, including 9,171 deaths. Almost 90 percent of the people who fell sick have recovered.

This is not the first time healthcare experts have come up with recommendations on how to have sex during the pandemic. A few days ago, a British research centre issued a similar advisory.

The sexual health charity, Terrence Higgins Trust, has offered tips to people on how to have safe sex amid the COVID-19 situation. Their research revealed that 84 per cent of people have not had sex with someone since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The charity has suggested that the best way to keep the deadly virus at bay is to avoid making physical relations with people outside their homes. It recommends masturbation, using sex toys and phone or cam sex as the safest option.

Terrence Higgins Trust advises that the next best option is to have sex with a partner within our home. But, in case there is no one at home to engage in sexual relations, then it suggests that the number of partners should be limited to one.

To contain the spread of the infection, the charity asks people to refrain from kissing. It also recommends that they should wear a mask during sex and if possible, then do in positions that don’t require people to come face-to-face.

(With inputs from agencies)