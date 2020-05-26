BUZZ

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
1-MIN READ

Face Shields Inside Planes Remind Anand Mahindra of a Sci-fi Movie and We Couldn't Agree More

(Image credit: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)

Images of passengers and crew members decked in face shields, masks, and hazmat suits have been doing the rounds of social media ever since India resumed its operations on May 25.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
After India resumed the flight operation on selected domestic routes on Monday, social media went abuzz with images of passengers and crew members decked in face shields, masks, and hazmat suits - a visual nothing short of a post-apocalyptic movie.

In no time, netizens came up with their own comparisons of how the passengers and the crew members looked. While many felt the scenes reminded them of "walking inside an ICU", for others it seemed to the "new normal".

Now, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has shared his thoughts regarding flying in the pandemic. Taking to Twitter he said, "If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie..."

The tweet garnered nearly 2,000 retweets and 19,000 likes with many expressing that they wished it were indeed a cinema and not a reality.


