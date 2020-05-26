Face Shields Inside Planes Remind Anand Mahindra of a Sci-fi Movie and We Couldn't Agree More

After India resumed the flight operation on selected domestic routes on Monday, social media went abuzz with images of passengers and crew members decked in face shields, masks, and hazmat suits - a visual nothing short of a post-apocalyptic movie.

In no time, netizens came up with their own comparisons of how the passengers and the crew members looked. While many felt the scenes reminded them of "walking inside an ICU", for others it seemed to the "new normal".

Now, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has shared his thoughts regarding flying in the pandemic. Taking to Twitter he said, "If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie..."

If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2020

The tweet garnered nearly 2,000 retweets and 19,000 likes with many expressing that they wished it were indeed a cinema and not a reality.

We all wish that it was a movie only an not real 😌😢 — ritu (@dadhichritz) May 26, 2020

The new human ! — Shraddhaa S Murdia (@MurdiaShraddhaa) May 26, 2020

“Welcome to Pandora” — Saravana (@0xSaravana) May 26, 2020

6 months pehle hi Aisa kar lete to aaj ye halat nahi hoti duniya ki. — Amit Rana (@AmitRanauk) May 26, 2020

Yeah those horrors are true eh!! — avi dipak kumar (@AviDipak) May 26, 2020

Totally. Still can't digest it's going to look like this for sometime now. — Ankita Gupta (@ankita016) May 26, 2020

2020: A Covid Odyssey — Distant Socialising (@cbpcb) May 26, 2020