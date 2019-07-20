Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

FaceApp May Have Taken Over the Internet, But Memes are Here to Save the Day

FaceApp has taken over the internet. Again.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FaceApp May Have Taken Over the Internet, But Memes are Here to Save the Day
FaceApp has taken over the internet. Again.
Loading...

For some of us who are yet to join the #FaceApp bandwagon, the whole idea of using a filter to make ourselves look forty to fifty years older is absurd, to be honest.

But clearly, some can't get enough of it. For those wondering why their social media is filled with pictures of elderly people, here's why. FaceApp has taken over the internet. Again. This time, the feature which alters your photo to make you look younger or older has gone viral.

The app relies on neural networks to identify and analyse how you'll age over the years. But guys, come on, enough with the photos already.

However, there's a silver lining. Like every viral trend, we've been blessed with some hilarious memes which'll leave you chuckling. Check these out:

Also, there were some highlighting the safety concerns that most tend to ignore.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram