FaceApp May Have Taken Over the Internet, But Memes are Here to Save the Day
FaceApp has taken over the internet. Again.
For some of us who are yet to join the #FaceApp bandwagon, the whole idea of using a filter to make ourselves look forty to fifty years older is absurd, to be honest.
But clearly, some can't get enough of it. For those wondering why their social media is filled with pictures of elderly people, here's why. FaceApp has taken over the internet. Again. This time, the feature which alters your photo to make you look younger or older has gone viral.
The app relies on neural networks to identify and analyse how you'll age over the years. But guys, come on, enough with the photos already.
However, there's a silver lining. Like every viral trend, we've been blessed with some hilarious memes which'll leave you chuckling. Check these out:
#FaceApp#AgeChallenge#faceappchallenge
Nobody:
My timeline today: pic.twitter.com/0nNERSrOhl
— AkwapiKE🇰🇪 (@AkwapiKE) July 17, 2019
When you enter on social networks and you’r the only one who doesn’t use #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/6FLSQdDhr3 — Ana🌻 (@Ana_mmihajlovic) July 16, 2019
#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/AW3z1qpRqU
— रमन पोखरेल🇳🇵 (@PokharelRaman) July 17, 2019
All of you using #FaceApp to check how your old age will be, come close I want to tell you something #WednesdayWisdom #WednesdayThoughts #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/24exPiCUdE — akan usen (@akanlaff) July 17, 2019
AI photo editor FaceApp takes everybody by storm. Meanwhile, some of the creatures might not live long enough for one!#FaceApp #AgeChallenge #climatechange #GlobalWarming pic.twitter.com/vQMLGgfAsZ
— DigitaLabs (@digitalabsindia) July 17, 2019
Just used the #FaceApp aging software on Paul Rudd. 😳 pic.twitter.com/oSYWVKU3Or — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) July 17, 2019
#FaceApp this was a mistake... pic.twitter.com/xJ0uKqdZqh
— Maddie Martin (@maddie_martin_) July 17, 2019
How social media looks right now...#FaceApp #AgeChallenge pic.twitter.com/KVII3WJc8M — Feliz Karen News (@felizkrennews) July 17, 2019
Also, there were some highlighting the safety concerns that most tend to ignore.
Faceapp is a perfect example of how easily manipulated we are in helping to create distopian surveillance systems. #faceapp
— Daniel Cuthbert (@dcuthbert) July 17, 2019
And the point "but companies already have our data" is moot. With trends such as #FaceApp, abstract entities are conditioning you to wilfully handover your data in exchange for some dopamine-inducing likes. — Fuzzy (@fuzzyrants) July 17, 2019
[1] Sorry to be a party pooper, as fun as FaceApp might be, you’re effectively donating free biometric data to a private start-up who can sell it on to anyone they please, including health, insurance, and security firms... #FaceApp
— Silverlining (@silverliningdub) July 17, 2019
