Facebook Avatar Lets You Become an Animated Version of Yourself, Here's How to Get One

Social Media giant Facebook has recently rolled out the Avatar feature in India. As per this feature, you can create an animated version of yourself.

The avatar gives users a range of options to choose various things like face cut, nose shape, eyebrows, the shape of eyes, haircut among other things.

Once an avatar is created it can be used as a sticker in the comments, profile picture, messenger chat window etc.

Interestingly, one can add these avatars to WhatsApp as well.

There are quite a few ways to create an avatar on Facebook.

The first way is to go to the bookmark section on the app, second is by going to the sticker section in the comments and third is by tapping on 'try it' on a shared avatar.

It must be noted that you would need the mobile application of Facebook to create the avatar.

The feature is now available for both iOS and Android users.

To create an avatar follow these steps:

After choosing one of the three options about how to access the feature, you will be asked to choose your preferred face cut from a variety of options.

Next, you will have to choose your ear, nose, eye, eyebrows, hairstyle, ear accessories etc.

On choosing all these features, you will get your avatar ready.

This avatar can be shared on the Facebook timeline and can also be downloaded as a photo for other purposes.

For sharing it on feed or profile picture, all that one needs to do is tap on the arrow button and choose whether it needs to be shared on a timeline or as a profile picture.

One also gets quirky stickers of their avatar that they can use while commenting or replying to a comment.

These stickers are both in Hindi and English.