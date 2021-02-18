Facebook Banned Its Own Page While Trying to Block News for Australians on Platform

Facebook may have pulled 'the spiderman meme pointing at each other' on itself.

Facebook on Wednesday announced it has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make digital giants pay for journalism.

Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts cant be viewed or shared by Australian audiences, the U.S.-based company said in a statement.

Australian users cannot share Australian or international news. International users outside Australia also cannot share Australian news.

The announcement comes a day after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described as very promising negotiations between Facebook and Google with Australian media companies.

In the process of blocking news pages, several Australian emergency services were hit by Facebook's local ban on news content Thursday, with pages that warn the public about Covid outbreaks, bushfires and cyclones rendered blank. Fire, health and meteorological services around the country saw problems with their Facebook pages, amid several serious public emergencies.

In the process, they blocked their own Facebook page as well.

Facebook has banned Facebook's own Facebook page pic.twitter.com/bvZGRaO77H— Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 17, 2021

The page now shows a reading “no posts yet” as of Thursday morning, according to News.com AU.

A Facebook spokesperson told News.com AU “any pages that are inadvertently impacted we’ll look to reverse”.

“Government Pages should not be impacted by today’s announcement. The actions we’re taking are focused on restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content. As the law does not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, we have taken a broad definition in order to respect the law as drafted. However, we will reverse any Pages that are inadvertently impacted.”

Until Facebook reverses the damage, Australians are being denied access to information from health and support services and their governments, with some branding the breadth of the ban as “cruel”.

The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make the two platforms strike deals to pay for Australian news.

Both platforms have condemned the proposed laws an unworkable. Google has also threatened to remove its search engine from the country. Google is striking deals in Australia to pay for journalism but Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. announced a wide-ranging deal with Google Wednesday. Major Australian media organization Seven West Media reached a deal earlier, its rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to its own pact and Australian Broadcasting Corp. is in negotiations.

But Facebook said it “will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content.” The dominant social network blamed Australia’s proposed law for its decision, and said the law “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it.”

(With inputs from AP and AFP)