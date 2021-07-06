CHANGE LANGUAGE
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg 'Flagged' With Memes For Fourth of July Surfing Photo

Image Credits: Twitter/@Tschudi_Davai, @Marjojokin

In the video, Mark Zuckerberg can be seen riding the surfboard holding the American national flag and features the John Denver classic Take Me Home, Country Roads playing in the background.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg post a video of him riding a surfboard on the occasion of July 4-US Independence Day on the social media platform. In the video, the 37-year-old can be seen riding the surfboard holding the American national flag with mountains behind him. John Denver’s classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is playing in the background. Patriotic? Maybe. Meme material? Definitely. While Zuckerberg originally posted the video on Facebook, it was later re-posted by another user on Twitter and since the second post, it has gone viral and become the topic of memes for as nobody wanted to lose the rare chance to roast the Facebook CEO.

Even before his viral fourth of July video, Zuckerberg was recently trending on social media after the Colombian National Police, who run a very active Facebook page posted two artist sketches of two perpetrators on the platform and one of the sketches of the perpetrators looked eerily like a badly-drawn portrait of Mark Zuckerberg.

first published:July 06, 2021, 12:21 IST