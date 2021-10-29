Facebook Changed Company Name to 'Meta' and the Memes also Metamorphosed

Mark Zuckerberg really pulled off a “I’m on the next level, yeah. I know you heard about it," as the rest of the world watched. Late on Thursday night, Facebook’s CEO and founder, Zuckeberg announced that the company would rebrand itself as ‘Meta.’ The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand (which was not FACEBOOK in all capitals). It added that the corporate structure would remain the same. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

“I think we’re basically moving from being Facebook first as a company to being metaverse first,” Facebook-now-Meta’s CEO, Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview. On its own site, Facebook…err, Meta, describes the Metaverse as, “The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company."

The prefix “meta" comes from Greek and means beyond, after or across. So, the portmanteau of “meta" and “universe", that is, metaverse, would connote a place that is beyond the world or the universe as we know it, one that exists in the virtual realm but feels just as real. Meta also shares its aim for the future, “Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology."

As the name changed, the memes on Twitter too - managed to change.

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

Meta SOUNDS like the name of a dystopian future. So appropriate.— 🏳️‍🌈DenverLib🏳️‍🌈 (@liberaldenver) October 28, 2021

Gonna take awhile to get used to saying “He was radicalized in a META group”— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021

If you hate "Facebook," you'll love "Meta," an immersive, unceasing universe of Facebook— Amanda Hess (@amandahess) October 28, 2021

“Meta” stands for “Mark’s Extremely Thick Ass” 🍑 🍑 🍑— Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) October 28, 2021

Facebook renaming itself "Meta" is a glimmer of hope that it will actually go the way of MySpace eventually.— Schooley (@Rschooley) October 28, 2021

Is this what Mark Zuckerberg means when he says Meta "connects people"? pic.twitter.com/Rc4jAfpPTZ— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 29, 2021

Facebook just changed its name to Meta.M = ManipulativeE = ElectionT = TamperingA = Apparatus pic.twitter.com/a6AELS5AeK — Vibintha Abishek (@VB_Abishek) October 28, 2021

Meta.How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/m7KiminsYn — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) October 28, 2021

Our parents about to be like "My Facebook says meta ,how do I change it back." pic.twitter.com/lVzysJPXFU— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

Digital artist Beeple, who created the world’s first NFT, also joined in on the game.

As did Twitter, which never fails to find the opportune moment.

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter— Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

The name change comes even as the company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms. Journalist Kim Masters, on Twitter opined, “A Facebook by any other name is still a toxic waste site."

