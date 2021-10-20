Twitterati Imagine 'New' Facebook With Memes as Name Change Rumours Take Flight

Is Facebook Inc going to change its name next week? The social media platform’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is planning to talk about the decision to change the name at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28, according to a report by The Verge. The renaming comes at a time Facebook is facing increasing criticisms over its business practices. According to the report, the rebranding will reflect Facebook’s focus on building a metaverse, which is an online world where people can use devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment.

The news of the social media giant’s rebranding was welcomed with tones of hilarious reactions and memes on social media.

The Facebook memes have begun. pic.twitter.com/Y4KpiPDRAx— G.R.S. Jackson (@GRSJacksonReal) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name back to The Facebook: pic.twitter.com/4atuz4S0Mv— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 20, 2021

Facebook with a new name pic.twitter.com/7M9DNiZvlf— Inglourious Capital (@inglouriouscap) October 20, 2021

Everyone: *Raises issues around not addressing fake news, algorithms, worker rights, payments for media content, ethics, big tech power etc, whistleblowers speaking out - and much more*Meanwhile Facebook: "Lets rebrand" — Anth W. 🌏 (@anth0888) October 20, 2021

Facebook has a grand plan for fixing itself- Mark Zuckerberg is going to rebrand the company with a new name. Try ‘Faceplant’, that works. pic.twitter.com/oUEm15Ui6k— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name in the middle of its messiest drama pic.twitter.com/giLmzzre7C— Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) October 20, 2021

Facebook: "If I change my name, the regulators won't be able to see me." pic.twitter.com/E9zt7Pb0Yf— Azeem Azhar (@azeem) October 20, 2021

Facebook rebranding itself with a new name pic.twitter.com/1GOHwpvr4p— mᎥᏦᎬ ᏞᎥᏆᎬᏒᎪᏞᏞᎽ✪ (@SkippyMcGizzard) October 20, 2021

Yes. Because the whole issue with Facebook was the name. pic.twitter.com/SD3CnNv4Vp— Liz (@lizzykate77) October 20, 2021

FACEBOOK TO REBRAND THE COMPANY WITH A NEW NAME BY NEXT WEEK, SAYS REPORTS. Le memers " pic.twitter.com/2e2Bytoybv— Addu memer (@theAddumemer) October 20, 2021

In a major internet ‘catastrophe’ of global proportions earlier this month, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, all owned by the former, faced a major outage for the longest period of over 6 hours. In the statement put out by Facebook, it said that ‘our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication.’

The statement said ‘we want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.’

This outage came at the heels of a Facebook employee Frances Haughen who recently shared a truckload of Facebook documents and she said how the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health.

