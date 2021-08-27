Facebook Plans to Introduce NFTs As Part of its Digital Wallet: All You Need to Know

With the expansion of the digital arena and blockchain technology, the demand for Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) seems to have exploded. While NFTs have been in place for nearly 7 years now, their demand started showing signs of growth around 2017. And with the rise in demand, big players also entered into this digital asset space to capitalize on the momentum. The latest addition to this could be social media giant Facebook which reportedly is planning to enter the NFT space as part of its Novi Digital Wallet. Speaking to Bloomberg TV in an interview, Facebook executive David Marcus hinted towards the company's plan to venture into the arena and said, "We’re definitely looking at the number of ways to get involved in the space because we think we’re in a really good position to do so.”

What exactly are NFTs?

NFTs are basically digital assets representing real-world objects like art, music, in-game videos. These tokens have the same underlying software as many other cryptos and are regularly traded with bitcoin. Like the term, 'non-fungible' in its name suggests, NFTs are generally one of a kind or at least have a very limited run with identifying codes. These features of NFTs is in contrast to most of the digital creations which usually are infinite in supply. At a higher level, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain, which is also a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin but its blockchain also stores extra information that makes them different from the crypto ETH coin.

However, Facebook is not the first social media company to explore the space of NFTs. Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first ever Tweet for $2.9 million as NFT to raise funds for COVID-19 relief but the sale was not performed through any platform developed by Twitter. Dorsey performed the transaction through Cent- which is a creator network allowing users to offer crypto rewards for good posts and comments. Twitter recently sold a collection of its 140 NFTs for over $ 5 million. The tokens that were GIFs related to the social media platform in some or the other way, were sold off for 1,700 ETH valuing $5.3 million.

