Viral Post on Neeraj Chopra Biopic Script 'Starring' Akshay Kumar Has Internet's Nod

Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first track and field Indian athlete to bag an Olympic medal after winning the gold in javelin throw at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Ever since his victory, social media was filled with congratulatory messages. Amidst the celebrations, there have been discussions of a possible Neeraj Chopra biopic. Discussions of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar playing the role of Chopra also took place and soon triggered memes all over social media. Along with the memes, a Facebook user posted a hilarious script for a possible biopic if Kumar plays Chopra, which has gone viral.

The script starts with something like this, “Here is the Neeraj Chopra biopic. The opening scene is a small village in Haryana, some guys are playing cricket, and the batsman hits a big six. The ball goes into a nearby field. A little boy is working in the fields with his father. The boys who are playing say ‘ Oye Chhotu ball dena’ Little boy picks up ball and is about to throw, the cricket playing boys say,. don’t throw, it will never reach us. However, little kid throws the ball, not only does it reach it hits the middle stump and everyone is stunned."

“Gajraj Rao who is an athletics coach was passing by and is stunned to see this. He follows the kid around and sees the kid has an outstanding throwing arm and great aim (scenes of kid hitting mangoes on tree, throwing bricks to his father) Gajraj is convinced that this kid is special and asks him to join his academy. The kid says he is too poor, doesn’t have money for shoes etc, plus he has to work to help his father," it adds.

The script also has Kiara Advani as the protagonist’s love interest. It reads, “Now, years later, the kid is grown up and he is Akshay Kumar. He is national level javelin thrower, plus has a job in the Army. He wins every national competition. One day he is outside his cantonment with some friends. He spots some goons outraging the modesty of Kiara Advani. Suddenly, the goons have javelins being hurled at them, they run away. Girl is grateful, but before she can say thank you, Akshay leaves as he has practice."

Posted by Facebook user Maurya Mondal on Monday, the post has since then gone viral.

Replying to the memes and speculations of him playing a lead role in Neeraj Chopra’s biopic, Kumar had said, “He is a very good looking guy. If anyone can do my biopic it is Neeraj Chopra."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here