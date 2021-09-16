Facebook Reunites Mother And Daughter Who Went Missing 14 Years Ago From Florida

A recent case of abduction and rescue from Florida seems like a scene right out of a thriller. Angelica Vences-Salgado, a resident of Florida, filed a missing report about her six-year-old daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, in 2007. It was alleged that her father, Pablo Hernandez abducted her and since then, she was nowhere to be found.

As time went by, the case became colder, and the investigation almost came to a halt until now. Fourteen years later, the Clermont Police Department again saw Angelica, but this time instead of asking for her daughter’s whereabouts, she was claiming that a woman had contacted her through Facebook and she is might be her daughter who went missing 14 years ago.

Baffled by the claims, the Clermont PD, created a team of departments including the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange, Homeland Security Investigation and ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations of Orlando. The team’s task was to confirm the claims.

The conversation between Angelica and the woman who claimed to be her daughter became the base of the investigation. According to the exchange, the woman, who was currently in Mexico, and Angelica decided to meet at the point of entry at the Texas-Mexico border. According to the press release, the Florida and Texas police derived leads from the conversation and decided to intercept the two during their meet.

https://www.facebook.com/ClermontPD/photos/pcb.4356433151112672/4356433011112686

In a surprising turn of events, it was found that the teenager indeed was Jacqueline, who had turned 19, spending almost a decade and a half in Mexico. The mother-daughter duo were elated to see each other again.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished with multiple law enforcement agencies working cooperatively. It created a force multiplier which resulted in reuniting a mother with her daughter,” Charles Broadway, Clermont Police Chief, said in the press release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here