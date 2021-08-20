Facebook Reveals the Most Viewed Content in US and Results are Unexpected

Ever since the 2016 US Presidential elections, Facebook has been mired with allegations of promoting propaganda and influencing US voters. The tech company, founded by Harvard University dropout Mark Zuckerberg has appeared in several lawsuits where the algorithm of the social media platform is questioned over what kind of content it promotes.

In an effort to provide a picture of what kind of content to present to its users in the US, Facebook released its first quarterly report on Thursday. In its statement, Facebook said, “our goal is to provide clarity around what people see in their Facebook News Feed, the different content types that appear in their Feed and the most-viewed domains, links, Pages, and posts on the platform during the quarter.”

The report provides the views of public content on Facebook Feed seen in the United States between April 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021, which includes recommended content. Facebook provided a list of top 20 posts that received wide traction among its US-based users.

The first post listed by the tech company was from Indian motivational speaker and monk, Gaur Gopal Das. As Facebook mentioned that the majority of the most-viewed posts on its platform contained either a photo or video, Das’ post also contained a viral image. The picture read “First three words you see is your reality.” This post has received over 7 million comments, 1.1 million reactions, and 394k shares.

The next most-viewed Facebook post was by musician Ace Gutta who posted a challenge to its followers that asked them to share pictures where they had to prove that although they are old they look young. The post attracted over 4.9 million comments, 87k shares, and 687k reactions.

With over 58.6 million content viewers, a Facebook post by Daytime with Kimberly & Esteban page included a question that asked them what is something they will never eat no matter how hungry they are.

The sixth most-viewed Facebook post in the United States was that of the country’s President Joe Biden who wrote, “100 days in—and America is getting back on track.” The post shared on April 29 has received 52.8 million views according to Facebook’s data.

The latest report is being seen as a response to an allegation that emerged last year where it was revealed that data gathered with Crowdtangle, Facebook’s engagement-measuring tool, suggests that right-leaning political content is dominant on Facebook.

