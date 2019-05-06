English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Took Down Pictures of Breast Cancer Survivors. Their Explanation is Nudity
Facebook in certain circumstances allows users to post pictures of breasts, but its policy for advertisers is much stricter, in part because the content is actively pushed to feeds rather than users having to opt in to see it.
Image Credits: Facebook/BCNA.
Loading...
Facebook is facing criticism from breast cancer survivors after the social network banned an ad campaign run by an Australian breast cancer non-profit, citing nudity rules.
The campaign by Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) which featured topless photos of breast cancer survivors was "specifically designed to draw attention to the disease that affects more than 19,000 people every year", according to BCNA.
The annual "Pink Bun" campaign was launched in partnership with Australian bakery chain Bakers Delight.
The ads, some of which feature post-mastectomy scars, were designed "to raise awareness of the importance of support and highlight the far reaching effects of breast cancer", BCNA said in a Facebook post.
"Every person pictured on the posters is a breast cancer survivor who has volunteered their time to be involved and share their story," BCNA said.
Facebook in certain circumstances allows users to post pictures of breasts, but its policy for advertisers is much stricter, in part because the content is actively pushed to feeds rather than users having to opt in to see it, BuzzFeed News reported on Friday.
Facebook ads do not allow "nudity or implied nudity" and "excessive visible skin or cleavage, even if not explicitly sexual in nature".
"We recognise the importance of ads about breast cancer education or teaching women how to examine their breasts and we allow these on our platforms," Facebook Australia and New Zealand spokesperson Antonia Sanda told BuzzFeed News.
"However, these specific ads do not contain any of these messages, rather it is a brand selling a product," Sanda added.
Breast cancer survivors, however, criticised the social media giant's decision to ban the campaign.
"Disgusting that Facebook would ban this (ad)," one user wrote in a Facebook comment.
"I am proud of my scars and it's not nudity it is a reality for so many of us fighting for our lives and I will never be ashamed of them."
"Hope Facebook lifts the ban - how ridiculous considering what else seems to be acceptable on this site," said another user.
"Should us breast cancer survivors be ashamed of our altered bodies? I think not," another person commented.
"We are still women with beautiful bodies and this sort of campaign helps us to be proud of our bodies not just the fact that we lived."
The campaign by Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) which featured topless photos of breast cancer survivors was "specifically designed to draw attention to the disease that affects more than 19,000 people every year", according to BCNA.
The annual "Pink Bun" campaign was launched in partnership with Australian bakery chain Bakers Delight.
The ads, some of which feature post-mastectomy scars, were designed "to raise awareness of the importance of support and highlight the far reaching effects of breast cancer", BCNA said in a Facebook post.
"Every person pictured on the posters is a breast cancer survivor who has volunteered their time to be involved and share their story," BCNA said.
Facebook in certain circumstances allows users to post pictures of breasts, but its policy for advertisers is much stricter, in part because the content is actively pushed to feeds rather than users having to opt in to see it, BuzzFeed News reported on Friday.
Facebook ads do not allow "nudity or implied nudity" and "excessive visible skin or cleavage, even if not explicitly sexual in nature".
"We recognise the importance of ads about breast cancer education or teaching women how to examine their breasts and we allow these on our platforms," Facebook Australia and New Zealand spokesperson Antonia Sanda told BuzzFeed News.
"However, these specific ads do not contain any of these messages, rather it is a brand selling a product," Sanda added.
Breast cancer survivors, however, criticised the social media giant's decision to ban the campaign.
"Disgusting that Facebook would ban this (ad)," one user wrote in a Facebook comment.
"I am proud of my scars and it's not nudity it is a reality for so many of us fighting for our lives and I will never be ashamed of them."
"Hope Facebook lifts the ban - how ridiculous considering what else seems to be acceptable on this site," said another user.
"Should us breast cancer survivors be ashamed of our altered bodies? I think not," another person commented.
"We are still women with beautiful bodies and this sort of campaign helps us to be proud of our bodies not just the fact that we lived."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- We Did the Math for the Next 'Game of Thrones' Battle so You Don’t Have to
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 4 Leaks Online, Again
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results