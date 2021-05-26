Facebook, Twitter Ban Speculations Have Made 90s Kids Miss the OG: Orkut

Amid speculations of ban on Twitter, Facebook even as the new IT rules that were published by the government of India comes into effect on Wednesday and directly impacts social media companies operating in India, there has been no confirmed announcement by the Indian government on the matter. But even as social media platforms twiddle their thumbs, desi Twitter saw a rekindling of sorts for the love desis had for the now defunct social media platform of ‘Orkut’, which shut shop in 2014. Fans of Orkut, which actually implied every 90s kid who could get their hands on a computer, started trending the platform and were reminded of the time the platform was forced to shut down.

Check out a few reactions:

I’m from the #Orkut generation! Legit the best social media, everything was so fun there — Sheh (@desidwight) May 26, 2021

Let's bring back #Orkut n restore our previous accounts .Orkut was much more fun , it was so much like Slam Book .So many memories ❤️— gitanjali ranjan (@gitanjali_r) May 26, 2021

Damn!! I seriously thought #Orkut is back after seeing the trend. Kinda miss it forever . My First ever Social Media. #Orkut and #hi5.— Dinesh (@dinesh_tweetz24) May 26, 2021

Why's a dead platform #Orkut trending today on a supposedly "about to drop dead" platform @twitter? — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) May 26, 2021

I really don't care if #TwitterBan or #Facebook gets banned but please give back #Orkut and #YahooMessenger — Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) May 26, 2021

Orkut was probably the first social media platform for many young Indians, which introduced them to the world of online chatting and sharing messages as a precursor to Facebook. Owned by Google, Orkut was once THE social media platform for desi youths.

Regarding the new rules coming into place, a Facebook spokesperson has seemingly hinted that while the company does “aim to comply” with the new IT rules, it would likely only do so after clarifying “issues which need more engagement with the government.” Twitter, however has not commented on the issue so far. Also, in recent development, WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said.

