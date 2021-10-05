Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Went Down For Hours But Mark Zuckerberg Memes Stayed Up

What would a world without social media giants look like? No more endlessly scrolling on Instagram reels or watching your friends argue in the group chat of WhatsApp seemed like a distant possibility - until the world got a little taste of it, when WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram all simultaneously went down across the world, for over six hours. Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a massive and lengthy outage. Facebook has not communicated on the possible cause of the outage, but cyber security experts noted they had found signs that online routes that lead people to the social giant were disrupted. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company.

Facebook had “reconnected to the global internet" as of 2228 GMT but it was expected to take a bit of time to get the social network’s family of services back running smoothly, web security company Cloudflare said in a blog post. “Facebook and related properties disappeared from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates," tweeted John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer at Cloudflare. During the outage, Mike Schroepfer, the company’s chief technology officer, tweeted his “Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now."

While the platforms and its representatives, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, took to Twitter to tell people their services would soon be resumed, memes on the Facebook founder had already started going up - taking over what was left of the Internet.

But it wasn’t just memes and mockery Zuckerberg had to deal with. A report of a whistleblower states that the outages in WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram has led to a decline in Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth by more than $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people. The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $121.6 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index.

