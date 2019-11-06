FACEBOOK’s New All-Caps Logo Gets a Thumbs Down From TWITTER
In case you've missed it, Facebook recently underwent a logo change.
Facebook, is now FACEBOOK. The new logo is made with the purpose that it will differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.
In a statement, Facebook revealed that the "new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create a visual distinction between the company and app."
Most of the world, especially Gen-Z, however seems to have reached the consensus that the new LOGO appears to be the equivalent of SHOUTING in Internet culture. All-caps is getting mostly a downvote.
Not just Gen-Z, the new FACEBOOK logo was also mocked by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey in a tweet.
Twitter, the micro-blogging platform known for its 140 characters (now 280), managed to do throw shade, in just three words, or 69 characters.
Twitter from TWITTER— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019
However, it wasn't just Twitter CEO who mocked the All-Caps logo change.
Facebook letting Mark Zuckerberg personally design a new logo in Word 97 was an interesting choice https://t.co/Mg9cSw6Iu6— nilay patel (@reckless) November 4, 2019
The new Facebook logo is just … the opening titles from Succession? https://t.co/66w8jHwKWS— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2019
Clever of Facebook to unveil its new logo at Argestes! pic.twitter.com/tl5mD2YbAy— Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) November 4, 2019
The Facebook logo is changing to FACEBOOK.Wow, many different.Such new. pic.twitter.com/MJP0JYe6qi— BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Facebook is now FACEBOOK. The capitalization is supposed to make it clearer which products FACEBOOK owns, because Instagram and WhatsApp users apparently needed to be shouted at to understand which monolithic tech company owns the apps they're using. Tap the link in our bio to read more about this shouty rebranding, and why you should not be fooled by FACEBOOK's new stylization.
Will FACEBOOK's new change in logo really help to differentiate the parent company from its products? ONLY TIME WILL TELL.
