FACEBOOK’s New All-Caps Logo Gets a Thumbs Down From TWITTER

In case you've missed it, Facebook recently underwent a logo change.

Facebook, is now FACEBOOK. The new logo is made with the purpose that it will differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

In a statement, Facebook revealed that the "new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create a visual distinction between the company and app."

Most of the world, especially Gen-Z, however seems to have reached the consensus that the new LOGO appears to be the equivalent of SHOUTING in Internet culture. All-caps is getting mostly a downvote.

Not just Gen-Z, the new FACEBOOK logo was also mocked by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey in a tweet.

Twitter, the micro-blogging platform known for its 140 characters (now 280), managed to do throw shade, in just three words, or 69 characters.

Twitter from TWITTER — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019

However, it wasn't just Twitter CEO who mocked the All-Caps logo change.

Facebook letting Mark Zuckerberg personally design a new logo in Word 97 was an interesting choice https://t.co/Mg9cSw6Iu6 — nilay patel (@reckless) November 4, 2019

The new Facebook logo is just … the opening titles from Succession? https://t.co/66w8jHwKWS — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2019

Clever of Facebook to unveil its new logo at Argestes! pic.twitter.com/tl5mD2YbAy — Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) November 4, 2019

The Facebook logo is changing to FACEBOOK.Wow, many different.Such new. pic.twitter.com/MJP0JYe6qi — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 4, 2019

Will FACEBOOK's new change in logo really help to differentiate the parent company from its products? ONLY TIME WILL TELL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.