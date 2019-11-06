Take the pledge to vote

FACEBOOK’s New All-Caps Logo Gets a Thumbs Down From TWITTER

Most of the world, especially Gen-Z, however seems to be in consensus that the the new LOGO appears to be the equivalent of SHOUTING in Internet culture. All-caps is getting mostly a downvote.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
In case you've missed it, Facebook recently underwent a logo change.

Facebook, is now FACEBOOK. The new logo is made with the purpose that it will differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

In a statement, Facebook revealed that the "new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create a visual distinction between the company and app."

Most of the world, especially Gen-Z, however seems to have reached the consensus that the new LOGO appears to be the equivalent of SHOUTING in Internet culture. All-caps is getting mostly a downvote.

Not just Gen-Z, the new FACEBOOK logo was also mocked by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey in a tweet.

Twitter, the micro-blogging platform known for its 140 characters (now 280), managed to do throw shade, in just three words, or 69 characters.

However, it wasn't just Twitter CEO who mocked the All-Caps logo change.

Will FACEBOOK's new change in logo really help to differentiate the parent company from its products? ONLY TIME WILL TELL.

