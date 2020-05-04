BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Facebook's New 'Care' Emoji is Inspiring People to Make Memes about Being Nonchalant

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

To show your support and care to others, you can now use the new reaction added by Facebook.

If you are an avid Facebook user, you might have noticed the new care emoticon, with a smiley tightly hugging a heart. The new reaction has found its place between the ‘love’ and the ‘haha’ emojis.


The new emoticon comes at a time when the world is locked down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To show your support and care to others, you can now use the new reaction added by Facebook.


The announcement for adding this was made back in April by Alexandru Voica, the communication manager at Facebook. Sharing the news on Twitter, Voica wrote, “We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis”.




But nothing is as simple as it looks, not even this ‘care’ reaction. As soon as, Facebook introduced it, it drew a sea of memes on social media, making people burst out into laughter.







However, a few others loved the reaction and couldn’t stop sharing about its cuteness.


Most of the users have received the update automatically if they use the Facebook application on the web. For those who have installed the Facebook app will need to update it in order to receive the new emoticon.


