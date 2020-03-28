Faced With Shortage of Ventilators, Italy’s Hospital Uses Scuba Masks for COVID-19 Patients

As the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc in Italy, the supplies of ventilators in the country are running low.

In a bid to overcome this problem, a hospital in the northern part of Italy has come up with an innovative way - modified scuba masks.

Maggiore Hospital in Parma is using a 3D printer to modify the masks so they connect to oxygen, reported CBS News.

If reports are anything to go by, around 40 doctors have lost their lives to the pandemic.

In various other countries where doctors are running short of face masks and other protective gears, they are turning to creative ways to keep the virus at bay.

In some countries, doctors are using plastic sheets to cover themselves in case of shortage of hazmat suit.

Italy has reported more cases than China as the number of people infected with coronavirus crossed 85,000. COVID-19 has also claimed the lives of over 9,000 people in Italy.

Coronavirus has infected over 5.9 lakh people and killed more than 27,000 globally. The expanding footprint of the deadly virus has prompted many countries to order a partial or complete lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown starting March 25. Over 850 people in India have contracted the infection and more than 15 people have died of the disease caused by the virus.