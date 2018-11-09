Faceless, Lycra-Clad Person is Hong Kong Fire Dept's New Mascot, Social Media Rolls Eyes
The faceless, blue mascot is supposed to signify that anybody could be a hero in an emergency.
The mascot was recently released during a press conference on Monday and has been in the news since then due to its creepy look. The mascot is covered from head to toe in an electric blue body suit and not even his face, eyes or nostrils are visible. It appears faceless and fairly phantasmagorical.
The Fire Department's reason to keep give the mascot no face may be reflected in its name, Yam Hor Yahn, which in Cantonese means 'anyone'. The idea was to deliver the message that anyone could be a hero in case of a fire hazard or emergency.
However, the idea may have backfired as the mascot was widely trolled on social media, with many users claiming the mascot was creepy and even sexually suggestive.
Hong Kong Fire Department's new mascot is a blue person (it wears pants), signifying that "anyone" can help fight fire— Elson Tong (@elson_tong) November 5, 2018
Photo: Commercial Radio HK pic.twitter.com/OGSOLbjana
Has mascot compared to Japanese porn film character been banned by Hong Kong fire service?https://t.co/emptEzpR6X pic.twitter.com/EA5Kp0MkE6— The Star (@staronline) November 7, 2018
This the most ugly and most weird mascot I have EVER seen in my life— JibCarson (@JibBritishHk) November 5, 2018
Hong Kong Fire services Department mascot pic.twitter.com/8teYnCMN5I
Why can’t I stop laughing at Hong Kong Fire Service Department’s new mascot? pic.twitter.com/B7HEq4KwEX— Kevin Ma (@TheGoldenRock) November 5, 2018
You'll also notice from his tiny pants that the new mascot is apparently also a "never-nude"#HongKong #arresteddevelopment pic.twitter.com/a3uEIBLO6H— Rick Boost (@TheBoostyBoy) November 5, 2018
The latest mascot of Hong Kong's Fire Services Department... and it's called ANYBODY (任何人)! pic.twitter.com/SkQuNtC88L— Grace Tsoi (@gracehw) November 5, 2018
Cannot un-see the new mascot unveiled today by #HongKong’s Fire Services Department.— Carmen Ng 吳嘉文 (@Carmen_NgKaMan) November 5, 2018
His name is “Anyone”. pic.twitter.com/IbFe5AXDfo
Maybe that's enough internet for today.
