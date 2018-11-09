GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Diwali!
1-min read

Faceless, Lycra-Clad Person is Hong Kong Fire Dept's New Mascot, Social Media Rolls Eyes

The faceless, blue mascot is supposed to signify that anybody could be a hero in an emergency.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
The Hong Kong Fire Department recently came under fire for a bizarre reason, a creepy, blue-lycra clad mascot that looked like it was straight out your worst candy-coloured nightmare.

The mascot was recently released during a press conference on Monday and has been in the news since then due to its creepy look. The mascot is covered from head to toe in an electric blue body suit and not even his face, eyes or nostrils are visible. It appears faceless and fairly phantasmagorical.



The Fire Department's reason to keep give the mascot no face may be reflected in its name, Yam Hor Yahn, which in Cantonese means 'anyone'. The idea was to deliver the message that anyone could be a hero in case of a fire hazard or emergency.

However, the idea may have backfired as the mascot was widely trolled on social media, with many users claiming the mascot was creepy and even sexually suggestive.






















Maybe that's enough internet for today.
