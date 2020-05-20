Facial Recognition Reunites Family with Son after 32 Years in China

In an incident, which can be attributed as no less than a miracle, a man was reunited with his parents after a period of 32 years. Chinese man namely Mao Yin was abducted as a toddler from a hotel in Xi’an in central Shaanxi province.

According to a report published in BBC, Li Jingzhi, mother of Mao was informed about his existence by the police on the occasion of mother’s day. She in a press conference had said, “I don’t want to be separated from him anymore.”

Mao, who is 34-year-old now, was abducted on October 17, 1988, from the entrance of a hotel. After that, he was sold to a couple who did not have any children. The couple, who was based out of Sichuan province, raised Mao as their son.

During all these years, which span over three decades his biological parents did not give up on his search. If the report is to be believed then his mother had given up her job in her quest to find him. She handed out around one lakh flyers in over 10 provinces and municipalities for finding him.

According to the report, the police analysed his photo as a child and then used facial recognition technology to come up with a simulated image of him as an adult. This photo was then compared with photos in the national database.

This year in April the police had got information that a couple in Sichuan had adopted a boy 32 years ago. The team then traced this couple and found Mao.

A DNA test was carried out which proved that Mao is related to Mao Zhenjing and Li Jingzhi. The 34-year-old man had been renamed as Gu Ningning by his adoptive parents. Now, he has decided to live with his biological parents.



