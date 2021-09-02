Facial Recognition Tech: Metro Rail Users In Moscow Can Soon Pay Fare With A Glance

Tickets and tokens are passé. Metro train commuters in Moscow can soon pay fare with their faces. A report in Bloomberg says that “The Moscow metro system, which carries more riders than the New York subway, is about to roll out a facial recognition system that will let people pay with a glance, RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing the mayor of the Russian capital."

“More than 15,000 people have signed up for the FacePay program in a matter of weeks and, given its popularity, the metro will allow contact-free payment at all of its stations starting Oct. 15, the state news service reported Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying at a conference," added the report.

According to a report in the International Railway Journal, the system works by passengers linking a photograph, bank card and Troika card to a phone number. Already 65,000 metro staff are using the technology, Maxim Liksutov, Moscow deputy mayor and head of the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, had told the journal.

The Moscow Times too confirmed the news in a report. “The Moscow metro plans to implement contactless fare payment using facial recognition technology at all metro stations by the end of the year, Interfax reported Tuesday, citing metro security service head Andrei Kichigin. To use the FacePay system, passengers must have a Russian bank account that has their biometric data on file, according to Kichigin. After passengers approach one of the cameras installed at the turnstiles or ticket booths, the fare is automatically debited from their account and the turnstiles will open," their report said.

However, activists In Russia had raised alarm over the use of facial recognition earlier this year after they alleged that the government was using it to identify protestors. A report in Reuters says: “With more than 105,000 cameras, Moscow boasts one of the world’s most comprehensive surveillance systems - which authorities say has helped cut crime and enforce coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Yet, since the system became fully operational last year, rights activists have noted that cameras have been used to monitor political demonstrations, with a lack of clear rules allowing for abuse of the system."

