Fact Check: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Labrador Fudge is Not Dead

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, sad photographs and videos of his dog Fudge have been doing rounds on social media. One of the most shared pictures was of Fudge staring sadly at Sushant's photograph on a mobile phone. Recently reports have surfaced suggesting that the black Labrador, sad over his master's death, has died too.

However, the news is fake and Fudge is alive,even though grieving Sushant's death. Social media posts said that Fudge could not come to terms with Sushant's death and had stopped eating which caused his death.

News Coming that Sushant's Dog Fudge is also Died



He stopped eating....💔#FIRForSushantUnder302 pic.twitter.com/AgkCjf21FX — Shivam ❤️ Love You Sushant (@Intrepid_SK) June 22, 2020





According to reports, Fudge is doing fine and is at Sushant's Pawna residence.

The Filmfare magazine had earlier posted a portrait of Sushant with Fudge in memory of the actor's bond with his dog.

A bond that will never die! Here’s a lovely fan made painting of late #SushantSinghRajput and his pet dog Fudge. #RIPSushantSinghRajput 📸: @PainterSritam pic.twitter.com/pZ4xt0mltM — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 23, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The death of the 34-year-old promising actor devastated his fans and colleagues. He had worked in some hit films like Kai Po Che, Suddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, PK, etc. he began his acting career with drama serial Pavitra Rishta.