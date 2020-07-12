Fact Check: Amitabh Bachchan Didn't Record Video Thanking Doctors After Testing Covid Positive

In news that has rocked the Bollywood industry and fans alike, 77-year-old Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms for coronavirus.

Both BigB and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan got themselves admitted and asked fans to not panic and urged their staff to also get tested for the deadly infection.

Hours later, a video of Amitabh Bachchan expressing his gratitude to the Nanavati hospital staff and the coronavirus warriors started doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the video, Bachchan can be heard saying: "Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses, and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you're doing in these very trying circumstances. I recently came across a post on Twitter, which showed a billboard from Gujarat, Surat. The billboard read -- "Do you know why the temples are closed? Because god is wearing a white coat and working in hospitals."

"They are trying times. Everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There's always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please, do not despair. Do not panic. We're all together in this. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances."

"Thank you so much Nanavati hospital, all the nurses and doctors, and the people that are working there, the staff at the hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility. I know how much your care and love has been important for my health. I hope you keep working like that."

Hearing the words of wisdom from the man himself, BigB's fans thronged to Twitter and saluted the actor for his spirited video while also acknowledging the work of doctors in the pandemic.

Many also claimed that the video was recently shit by Bachchan after testing positive for COVID-19.

But was the video shot after BigB was tested positive for coronavirus? No.

As it turns out, the video had first surfaced on Twitter back in April when the official handle of Surat Municipal Corporation had lauded the superstar for recognising the billboard put up in Surat honouring the corona heroes working round the clock during pandemic.