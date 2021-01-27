Fact-Check: Did an Agra College Circular Ask Girls to Get 'Atleast One Boyfriend' By February 14?

A letter 'published' by a college in Agra has been going viral on desi Twitter for its strange message.

The letter, apparently 'published' by St John's College in Agra, has a formal logo, and a digital signature of the principal at the bottom. St John’s College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Agra, founded in 1850 by Britishers.

The viral circular, dated January 14, reads: “It is mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by February 14. This has been done for security purposes. Single girls will not be allowed to enter the college premises. They’ll have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love.”

The circular on St John’s College letter head went viral on social media. It is signed by one "Prof Ashish Sharma, Associate Dean (Academic Affairs)."

Agra's St John's college circular asks girls to get a boyfriend by Feb 14, principal calls it fake! pic.twitter.com/wqoyOYum36 — ASParsh! ❄️ (@ASP_009) January 27, 2021

A reverse Google search of the image did not find any results - but a reverse search of just the snipped area of the logo found it directly taken from the official website.

Further, in the section where 'Notices/Upcoming and Highlights' are present with the latest circulars about 2021, no such letter was presented, or even mentioned.

College Principal Prof S.P. Singh issued a clarification on Monday to rubbish the fake circular. “It has come to our notice that some mischievous elements have been circulating a message wrongfully attributing it to college authorities. The intent seems to tarnish the good name and reputation of the college,” he stated in the clarification, reports The Free Press Journal.

“Students are asked to ignore the unauthorized information. The college authorities will find out those responsible for the mischievous act and initiate action against them,” warned the Principal.

But this wasn't the only prank this year: The same viral letter, with the same exact text, but a different date and different logo was also circulated on Twitter under the guise of 'SRM University' in Chennai.

SRM College Administration says every girl student must have a boyfriend பாரிவேந்தர் ஐய்யா வாழ்க வளமுடன். #SRMCollege pic.twitter.com/kG33sFTXtB — ஈ வே வடக்குபட்டி ராமசாமி (@4Zdji2YA8874RK7) January 26, 2021

News18 has reached out to SRM at the time of publishing this story.